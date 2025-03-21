HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,240.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM opened at $172.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $288.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

