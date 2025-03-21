Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immunome were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 48.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 237,497 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Immunome by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 280,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 217.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 302,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunome alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 150,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,679. The trade was a 28.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immunome Price Performance

IMNM stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $690.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.93. Immunome, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunome Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.