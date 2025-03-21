Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 13,378 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 660,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,172,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 120,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BTZ stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.