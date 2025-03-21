Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 25,804 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $46,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $130,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

