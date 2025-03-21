Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $200,000 in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCSFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.81% of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSCS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FSCS opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.16. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.