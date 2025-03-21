Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $200,000 in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.81% of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSCS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FSCS opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.16. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

