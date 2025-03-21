Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 356,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $309.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.19. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

