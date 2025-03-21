Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14,226.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 967.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 305.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PGF opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

