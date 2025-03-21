Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSE:HIO opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

