Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

