Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1,240.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Down 3.5 %

Wolfspeed stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $731.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.