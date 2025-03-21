Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

