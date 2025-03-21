Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 18,099 Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Global Blue Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GB. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 57,889 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Global Blue Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

GB opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Blue Group Profile

(Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.