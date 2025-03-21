Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth $319,000. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:PAPR opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

