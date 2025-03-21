Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 45,820 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $87.34 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.79 and a twelve month high of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.50.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,143,618.68. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson purchased 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,479. This represents a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.