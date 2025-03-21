Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 728,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,834,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 66,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.59.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.13 and its 200 day moving average is $176.37. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.90 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $238,347.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,213.28. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,048 shares of company stock valued at $17,374,274. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

