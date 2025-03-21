Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,578 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $19.16 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $796.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.