Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 553,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 436,806 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,315 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

