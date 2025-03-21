Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.