iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 508.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $82.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $890.39 million, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

