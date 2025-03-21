iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Stock Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 103.1% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

EWN opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.13. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.03.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

