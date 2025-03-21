J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock Holdings Decreased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 69,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.55. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.33 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 71.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $132,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,686.85. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

