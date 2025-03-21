Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

