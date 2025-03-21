Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 368.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 296,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFS stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

