Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Holdings Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,135,000 after buying an additional 265,814 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 54,279.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Knowles by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 594,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Knowles by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KN opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.83. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%.

KN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

