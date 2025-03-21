Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stake Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KD. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kyndryl by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kyndryl by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KD shares. Bank of America began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of KD stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

