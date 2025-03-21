Larson Financial Group LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,768,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 39,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 155,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.59.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.90 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.13 and a 200-day moving average of $176.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

