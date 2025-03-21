LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 301.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $274,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,152,406.08. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,508.30. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $606,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

LendingClub Stock Down 0.2 %

LendingClub stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

