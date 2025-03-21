LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 34.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LG Display by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LG Display by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 24.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.67). LG Display had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPL

LG Display Profile

(Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.