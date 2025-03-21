Lifeworks Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,768,000. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 39,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.90 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.13 and a 200-day moving average of $176.37.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $262,040.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,445.55. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,048 shares of company stock valued at $17,374,274. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.59.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

