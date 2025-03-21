Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,582,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 198,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $194.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

