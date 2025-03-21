Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Cut by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 367,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 116,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,114,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -8.42%.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

