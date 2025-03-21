Morningstar Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,156,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,843,714,000 after purchasing an additional 257,072 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $194.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.