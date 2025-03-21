National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Get National Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Bank

National Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE NBHC opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. National Bank has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 503.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 815.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in National Bank by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.