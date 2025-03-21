Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Holdings Raised by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 2,141.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 749,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 694,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 500,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 27,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $315,390.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,313,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,846,832.42. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,875,984 shares of company stock valued at $24,359,971. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Paragon 28, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $71.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

