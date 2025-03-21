PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $405,000 Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 137.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Insperity by 26.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Insperity by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $110.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

