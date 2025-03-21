PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,516 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in FormFactor by 131.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FormFactor by 4,732.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of FORM opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,531 shares in the company, valued at $20,212,338.38. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

