Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

