ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 182.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ProAssurance by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 94.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 197.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 30.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Report on ProAssurance

ProAssurance Profile

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.