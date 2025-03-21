Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 25,520 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4,732.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,212,338.38. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

