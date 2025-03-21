Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of YETI by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of YETI by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of YETI by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.77.

YETI Price Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.48 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.