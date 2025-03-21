Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Q2 were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Q2 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,118,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Q2 by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Q2 by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,227,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000.

Shares of QTWO opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.14. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -120.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CFO Jonathan Price sold 42,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $3,172,029.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,571,441.86. The trade was a 16.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $493,342.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,165.36. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

