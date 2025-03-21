Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 105,170 Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 9,463.5% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,147,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,813 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,876,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Materion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 412,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Materion by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.98 and a beta of 1.20. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $80.21 and a 52-week high of $139.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.22 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s payout ratio is 186.21%.

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

