Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.32. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.