Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its position in Roblox by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,191,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,263 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 0.2 %

RBLX stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,130.15. This represents a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,161 shares in the company, valued at $16,620,119.75. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 950,466 shares of company stock valued at $61,646,297 over the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

