Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Altimmune by 43.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 863,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 263,660 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $674,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 93.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 77.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Trading Down 0.5 %

ALT stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $445.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.87. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

