Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $40.12 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.05.
About Global X Silver Miners ETF
The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
