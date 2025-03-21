Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.04 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.