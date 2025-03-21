Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,044,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Stride by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 222,165 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,850,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth $13,465,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stride Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of LRN stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.
Stride Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
