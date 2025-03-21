Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Stock Position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 12.64%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

