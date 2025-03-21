Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 8.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 84,836 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,179,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 9.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 114,676 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Price Performance

Nomura stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.